ROC will defend interests of Olympic movement in dispute with WADA — head

LAUSANNE, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will defend the interests of the Olympic movement in the dispute with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters on Thursday.

"The dispute will be between the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and WADA, and we will join when WADA officially transfers the case to CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport]," Pozdnyakov said. "In accordance with its charter, the Russian Olympic Committee should defend the interests of the Olympic movement on the territory of the Russian Federation. We will dispute those recommendations of WADA's Compliance Review Committee that violate the interests of the Olympic movement in our country," he added.

On December 24, RUSADA's board of directors, which includes the heads of ROC and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), adopted a recommendation of the organization's supervisory board to dispute the sanctions imposed by WADA. At the end of December, RUSADA notified WADA about its disagreement with sanctions. WADA is expected to file a dispute to CAS by the end of this week.