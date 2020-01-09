European Swimming League names Russia’s Bondar, Beliaeva as best divers of 2019

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The European Swimming League (LEN) has named Russia’s Alexander Bondar and Ekaterina Beliaeva as the best European divers in 2019 in men and women’s competitions respectively, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

The European Swimming League has been extending awards annually since 2008 recognizing best swimmers in their respective categories based on the votes cast by the national swimming federations and members of various LEN panels and committees.

Bondar, 26, gained 37.5% of the vote leaving his closest contender Jack Laugher of Great Britain with 33.3%

"For the first time Russian divers got both LEN Awards," the statement reads. "Alexander Bondar and Ekaterina Beliaeva are first-time awardees - Bondar halted the British divers’ four-year winning streak, though only a couple of votes separated him from 2016 and 2018 winner Jack Laugher, who had also claimed a world synchro silver and an individual bronze like Bondar."

Beliaeva, 16, was named the best female diver of 2018 in Europe with the confident result of 50%, while her closest contender Inge Jansen from the Netherlands received 12.5% of the vote.

"Beliaeva was one of the two European female medalists in Gwangju and also delivered synchro medals, including a gold, at the European Championships in Kiev," the statement continued.

This was the 12th time when Europe’s national federations and LEN’s officials - members of the Bureau and the various committees - voted the continent’s bests in five disciplines. The awards are presented for male and female athletes in the Swimming, Diving, Artistic Swimming and Water Polo disciplines.