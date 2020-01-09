MMA promoter Bellator still to speak with Russia’s Emelianenko on his next fight

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. US-based mixed martial arts promotion company Bellator has not yet discussed with Russia’s MMA heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko details of his next bout, a spokesman for the company told TASS on Thursday.

The Russian MMA legend has a contract with Bellator stipulating two more fights.

"We have not yet discussed with Fedor details of his next bout," the spokesman said. "Right now he needs to take some time to recover."

Less than two weeks ago, Emelianenko defeated Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson of the United States in the Bellator competition in Japan. On December 29, the 43-year-old Russian MMA veteran won by knocking out his opponent in the first round of the bout at the Saitama Arena. Two minutes and 59 seconds after the start of the bout, Emelianenko dealt a strong blow from the right side, causing the American to fall.

It was the seventh bout for Emelianenko, who took his numerous fans worldwide by surprise in July 2015 by announcing his return to professional sports after an almost three-year hiatus. During his retirement period, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and had also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

The Russian fighter boasts an impressive career record of 39 wins (29 KOs) and 6 losses in his 18-year-long MMA career and is dubbed in the world of MMA as ‘The Last Emperor.’

Emelianenko told journalists last October that he intended to go on a farewell tour of three fights and one of his bouts would be organized in Russia. After defeating Jackson last month, Emelianenko has to fight two more bouts.

Emelianenko last fought on January 26 this year, when he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader of the United States.

After his comeback in 2015, Emelianenko held seven bouts to date, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then taking another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017 he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione. In April 2018, he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO win over US fighter Chael Sonnen. Last year in January, he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader of the United States and then knocked out US fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in late December.

Born on September 28, 1976 in the town of Rubezhnoye in Ukraine’s southeast, Emelianenko fought to win numerous champions titles throughout his career.

He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the respected US sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade.".