Medvedev’s, Khachanov’s form encouraging in Olympic year, says Russian tennis chief

On Thursday, Russia made it through to the semifinals of the inaugural ATP Cup securing victory in their quarterfinal tie against Argentina 2-0 after two singles matches. Khachanov outplayed Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), while Medvedev had to grind out a three set victory over Diego Schwartzman, prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The remaining dead doubles rubber is currently underway.

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The form displayed by Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov is inspiring with the upcoming Grand Slams and Olympic Games in mind, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Thursday.

"Tennis players are enjoying the new tournament (ATP Cup is held for the first time in 2020 - TASS)," Tarpishchev said. "Players themselves decide everything there, it makes it more interesting. Our team is a pleasure to watch, Medvedev’s and Khachanov’s form is encouraging ahead of the Grand Slam tournaments and bearing in mind that the Olympics are held this year."

The Russians will square off with either Serbia or Canada in the semifinals, the two teams will battle it out for the spot in last four on Friday with the semifinal showdown set to take place on Saturday. "Our team has great chances, but the main thing here is to get into form and roll into the season before the Australian Open," the Russian tennis chief added.

Medvedev, 23, has won seven ATP titles, his best Grand Slam performance is the 2019 US Open final where he lost to Nadal in a dramatic five-set thriller. At the Australian Open, Medvedev reached fourth round in 2019.

Khachanov, also 23, is ranked at No. 17 and has won four titles. He has reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open to mark his best Grand Slam achievement to date.

The inaugural ATP Cup is held in Australia, the tournament offers a prize pot of $15 million. The competition features 24 national teams split into six groups. Group winners and two best-placed teams among those finishing in second place qualify for quarterfinals. Ties include two singles matches and one doubles match. The tournament is set to complete on January 12.