Russia through to semifinals of inaugural ATP Cup

TASS, January 9. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the second singles clash of the quarterfinal tie between Russia and Argentina at the inaugural ATP Cup to win the tie 2-0 and put Russia through to the semifinals.

Medvedev, 23, prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. During the match, the Russian received a warning for arguing with Schwartzman and a point penalty for getting in a heated discussion with the umpire and hitting his chair twice with his racket. Medvedev is ranked fifth in the world, while the Argentine is at No. 13.

Earlier in the day, Russian Karen Khachanov outplayed Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to snatch the first victory in the tie.

Another quarterfinal was played between hosts Australia and the United Kingdom with Australia winning the tie 2-1 to qualify for the semifinals. The two remaining quarterfinals, Serbia-Canada and Belgium-Spain, will be played on Friday. Russia is set to play either Serbia or Canada.

The ATP Cup is held in Australia for the first time, the tournament’s prize pot is $15 million. The competition features 24 national teams split into six groups. Group winners and two best-placed teams among those finishing in second place qualify for quarterfinals. Ties include two singles matches and one doubles match. The tournament is set to complete on January 12.