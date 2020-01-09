RusAF’s Athletes Commission urges earlier date of organization’s presidential election

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Athletes Commission of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) called for an earlier date of the organization’s presidential election, which is scheduled for February 28, according to a protocol of the commission’s meeting on Thursday.
The protocol stated in particular that the Athletes Commission decided "to disagree with the date of the RusAF’s new administration election and to recommend holding the election no later than February 12 (60 days after RusAF’s Reporting Conference)."
Former RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin submitted a letter of resignation on November 23, 2019 in view of accusations against him and three more RusAF officials for their alleged interference into an investigation of a case involving Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko. Yulia Tarasenko was appointed the acting president of RusAF.
The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) a day earlier. According to the World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."
President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov urged RusAF in late November to hold an extraordinary reporting and election meeting as soon as possible to make a complete reshuffle in the administration of RusAF and to announce an early termination of powers of the current RusAF Presidium.
World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with World Athletics, which was previously known at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.