RusAF’s Athletes Commission urges earlier date of organization’s presidential election

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Athletes Commission of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) called for an earlier date of the organization’s presidential election, which is scheduled for February 28, according to a protocol of the commission’s meeting on Thursday.

The protocol stated in particular that the Athletes Commission decided "to disagree with the date of the RusAF’s new administration election and to recommend holding the election no later than February 12 (60 days after RusAF’s Reporting Conference)."

Former RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin submitted a letter of resignation on November 23, 2019 in view of accusations against him and three more RusAF officials for their alleged interference into an investigation of a case involving Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko. Yulia Tarasenko was appointed the acting president of RusAF.