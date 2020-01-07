Sharapova counting on wildcard into Australian Open

TASS, January 7. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova is certain that she will be awarded a wildcard to compete in the upcoming Australian Open, the WTA Insider quotes her as saying.

"I think so yeah… I think I’m going to get one [wildcard]. You can ask [Director of the Australian Open] Craig Tiley. I think he knows better," Sharapova answered a question whether she is expecting to get a wildcard.

Sharapova is currently ranked at 147 in the WTA ranking, she has won 36 singles titles. The Russian holds a rare achievement of obtaining a career Grand Slam which means that she won each Grand Slam tournament - Wimbledon in 2004, the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and 2014. She also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The Australian Open will be held in Melbourne between January 20 and February 2.