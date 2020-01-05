Russia loses to Canada at 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships

OSTRAVA /the Czech Republic/, January 6. /TASS/. Canada clinched a 4-3 victory over Russia in the final of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, on Sunday.

The national team of Russia has earned ten silver medals so far at the world championships. Also, Russia has won four gold and nine bronze medals at these championships. The gold at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships was the 18th award for Canada. Apart from that, Canada won 11 silver and six bronze medals.