Russian skier Bolshunov wins Tour de Ski

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov came fourth in the men’s 10km freestyle mass start event of the FIS Cross-Country Tour de Ski to win the competitions that ended in Italy’s Val di Fiemme.

Norway’s Simen Krueger came first in the mass start event with 30 minutes 55.8 seconds. Bolshunov came 22.5 seconds later. Russia’s Sergei Ustiugov was sixth (+35.6) which helped him to become second in the point standings. Norway’s Johannes Kl·bo was 21st in the final race (+1.32.3) to become third in the Tour de Ski.