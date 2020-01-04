WADA determines size of Russia's annual contribution to organization’s budget in 2020

MOSCOW, January 4. / TASS /. The amount of Russia's mandatory contribution to the budget of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for 2020 will be more than $ 1 million, the WADA press service told TASS on Saturday.

"The size of Russia's contribution in 2020 will be $ 1 015 977," the source told TASS.

Each year, the amount of countries' contributions to the WADA budget increases by about 8%. In 2019, Russia paid $ 946,747.

The largest contributions to the WADA budget in 2019 were made by the United States ($ 2,531,651), Japan ($ 1,502,800 + $ 163,312 as a voluntary contribution) and Canada ($ 1,525,826).