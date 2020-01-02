Russia enters World Junior Ice Hockey Championships semifinal

TRINEC /Czech Republic/, January 2. /TASS/. Russia has defeated Switzerland 3-1 at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, entering the tournament’s semifinal. The game took place at Werk Arena in the Czech Republic’s city of Trinec.

Dmitry Voronkov scored two goals for Russia, and the third goal was scored by Alexander Khovanov.

Russian Ice Hockey Federation President Vladislav Tretiak told TASS he was confident that Russia’s team would win the match.

"The coaches made corrections and there were less misconduct penalties this time. Playoff games are always tough because you understand that you will fight for gold, silver or bronze medals in the next match," Tretiak pointed out. "We kept pressing and pushing, so I had no doubt who was stronger and who would win," he added.

Semifinal matches are scheduled for January 4.