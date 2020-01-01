RUSADA: WADA’s new President Bank belong to new generation of professional managers

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Witold Banka, the new president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), is an excellent exponent of the new generation of highly professional managers who will be able to bring the organization up to a new stage of development, Deputy Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Wednesday.

Poland’s Banka, 35, succeeded Britain’s Sir Graig Reedie, who had been the president of WADA over the past six years.

"He made a good impression. I saw him for the first time last January on the day when candidates for WADA president from Europe were selected. I had the strongest program, very clear and unemotional. On the other hand, a program is just a program and a man is to be assessed not only by what he says but also by what he does. Banka, when he was Poland’s sports minister, initiated the adoption of the most efficient anti-doping law," Pakhnotskaya said.

"Poland’s experience can be very useful, for Russia as well," she noted. "Law enforcement and customs agencies in this country are obliged to cooperate with the national anti-doping agency and provide all necessary information. Poland’s health ministry is also involved in information backing for anti-doping efforts."

Early in November, members of the WADA Foundation Board unanimously approved the candidacy of Polish Sports and Tourism Minister Witold Banka for the post of the next WADA president.

Banka celebrated his 35th birthday in September. He is a former track and field athlete and participated in World Championships and Summer Olympic Games. He was appointed the Minister of Sports and Tourism of Poland in 2015.

His presidential term in WADA is three years, after which he has the right to run for re-election.

"Bank’s election has one more important aspect: he is young, he is a representative of a new generation of highly professional managers who opt for other approaches to talks and resolution of problems of any level. And, naturally, personal qualities are important too. He is open, sociable and even if he has any biases, he never shows them out. And one more important thing is that he is not alone, he has a young and very professional team," Pakhnotskaya added.