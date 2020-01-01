WADA’s new president vows to do his best to protect clean athletes

TASS, January 1. New President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka, who took office on January 1, has pledged to spare no effort to defend clean athletes.

Banka succeeded Britain’s Sir Graig Reedie, who had been the president of WADA over the past six years.

"Leading WADA in the forthcoming years will be a great responsibility," Banka wrote on his Twitter account. "I want to do my best to protect the rights of clean athletes and build for them a doping-free environment. Humbleness and hard work - these values will guide me."

Early in November, members of the WADA Foundation Board unanimously approved the candidacy of Polish Sports and Tourism Minister Witold Banka for the post of the next WADA president.

Banka celebrated his 35th birthday in September. He is a former track and field athlete and participated in World Championships and Summer Olympic Games. He was appointed the Minister of Sports and Tourism of Poland in 2015.

His presidential term in WADA is three years, after which he has the right to run for re-election.