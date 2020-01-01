Russia’s Bolshunov wins Tour de Ski Pursuit Men, Ustyugov finishes second

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Alexander Bolshunov of Russia has won Tour de Ski Pursuit Med 15 km.

The race was held on Wednesday in Italy’s Tolbach.

Bolshunov covered the distance in 38 minutes and 14.9 seconds. Sergei Ustyugov also of Russia finished second (+13.7 seconds). Iivo Niskanen of Finland was third (+24.8 seconds).

Other Russian skiers took the following places: Artyom Maltsev was fourth (+29.2 seconds), Ivan Yakimushkin was ninth (+55.9 seconds), Andrei Melnichenko was 17th (+1,16.8), Denis Spitsov was 18th (+2,13.3), Andrei Larkov was 20th (+2,19.9), and Gleb Retivykh was 57th (+5,03.2).

The next Tour de Ski events will be held in Italy’s Val di Fiemme on January 3. The tournament will finish on January 5.