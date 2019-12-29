Russia records its biggest-ever win over Canada in ice hockey World Juniors

OSTRAVA /Czech Republic/, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s junior ice hockey team defeated Canada 6:0 during the group stage of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championships in Czech Republic’s Ostrava on Saturday night, claiming its biggest win over Canada in the entire history of the tournament.

The goals for Russia were scored by Alexander Khovanov (2’), Pavel Dorofeyev (11’), Nikita Rtishev (14’), Nikita Alexandrov (23’), Yegor Sokolov (34’) and Grigori Denisenko (37’).

Russian netminder Amir Miftakhov turned aside 28 shots and was declared Russia’s most valuable player in the game.

This is Russia’s biggest victory over Canada in the entire history of ice hockey World Juniors. The previous biggest winning margin 5:3 - was recorded in the final of the 2011 tournament. In 1992, the team of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which included Russian players, defeated Canada 7:2. A similar score was recorded during the 1989 encounter between the Soviet and Canadian teams.

During the 1974 tournament, which had the unofficial status back then, the Soviet team dominated 9:0.

This is the 26th Russian-Canadian encounter during ice hockey World Juniors, including tenth in the group stage. Russia won 12 of them, Canada - 13, with one draw.

Russia is currently in group B, where all teams now have 3 points each.