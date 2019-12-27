WADA receives notice of RUSADA's dispute of Agency's Executive Committee decision

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that it received official notice from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) disputing the Agengy's Executive Committee decision to impose sanctions on Russian sports.

On December 24, RUSADA's board of directors decided to adopt the recommendation of the Supervisory Board to dispute WADA's sanctions. On Friday, RUSADA sent an official notice disputing WADA's Executive Committee decision. WADA will now have to file a dispute to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

WADA "confirms that, today, it received official notice from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) disputing the unanimous endorsement by WADA's Executive Committee on December 9 of the recommendation made by the independent Compliance Review Committee that RUSADA be declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (Code) for a period of four years, with a range of consequences attached," WADA's press service said in a statement.

"WADA remains convinced that it made the right decision on December 9. The proposed consequences are tough on the Russian authorities while robustly protecting the integrity of clean sport around the world. We will defend that decision with the utmost vigor at CAS," the press service quoted WADA President Craig Reedie as saying.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of RUSADA and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years. However, this decision will not enter into force until the official CAS ruling.