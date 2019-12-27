National athletes’ neutral-status participation violates Olympic Charter, says minister

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Sanctions proposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the so-called neutral status participation of Russian athletes contradict the Olympic Charter, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Friday.

Sports Minister Kolobkov is a former fencer and he took part in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona as an athlete of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) team. The CIS team of athletes for the Olympics in Spain was formed after the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991 and consisted of athletes representing former USSR republics.

"I was participating once [in the neutral status at the Olympics] and it was in 1992," Sports Minister Kolobkov said speaking in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel. "The whole thing was not understandable and not pleasant for us, because athletes are standing for the pride of their country, they are proud of their national flag and anthem."

"When you compete under the flag of your country your strength doubles up, because you feel that you are standing for a great country," Kolobkov, who won one gold, two silver and three bronze medals at five Olympic Games between 1988 and 2004, said.

"This is why I believe that the current approach is totally wrong, it should be revised, and despite the fact that it can be legally applied and also corresponds with their standards, it nevertheless violates the basic rights of athletes," Kolobkov said.

"This approach must not be applied in any form since it violates the Olympic Charter and the norms of international federations and this is what will be the great cause of arguments," the sports minister added.

The RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

Earlier in the day, RUSADA sent an official notofocation of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body will now have to submit this case with the Swiss-based court.

Participants in the RUSADA General Meeting on December 24 approved unanimously a recommendation of the agency’s Supervisory Board to issue a disagreement to sanctions against Russian sports proposed by WADA.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the organization’s Code based on inconsistencies found in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.