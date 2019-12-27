WADA to receive Russia’s letter of disagreement with sanctions by December 31

On Tuesday, participants in the RUSADA General Meeting unanimously approved a recommendation of the agency’s Supervisory Board to issue a disagreement with sanctions against Russian sports proposed by WADA

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will receive by December 31 a package of documents from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on the disagreement with sanctions against Russian sports, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus said on Friday. On December 19, the RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. Earlier in the day, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body will now have to submit this case with the Swiss-based court.

Read also RUSADA chief notifies WADA he disagrees with anti-Russian sanctions

"DHL [delivery service] informed us that the package of documents would be delivered directly to the office of WADA before December 31. WADA has already received a notification about the delivery dates," Ganus told journalists. "The package of documents will be further processed and submitted to the court, which will be setting up a panel of judges," Ganus continued. "We believe that the hearings on the case will be over in April or May, if no complicated technical expertise is required." Fulfilling all requirements The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has met all instructions issued to the agency’s Founders Council, according to Yury Ganus. "As of now, we have fulfilled all requirements set by our Founders Council," Ganus told journalists. "We have timely sent a package of documents to WADA and the package contained a notice of the disagreement in line with all standard procedures." "Since there was no possibility of introducing changes to the letter, I decided that I had to attach an accompanying letter, in which I have disclosed my personal stance on the issue," he said. "As the head of the national anti-doping agency I had to inform our sports authorities about all possible consequences," Ganus continued. "We have also attached a letter from ethics officers and a fourth document, which was a protocol of the General Meeting, which made the decision." On Tuesday, participants in the RUSADA General Meeting unanimously approved a recommendation of the agency’s Supervisory Board to issue a disagreement with sanctions against Russian sports proposed by WADA. According to Ganus, the court in Switzerland may introduce tougher sanctions against Russian sports as the hearings on the case start. "My stance is defined by risks, which are very substantial," he said. "Firstly, it will be a public hearing. Secondly — it is most important and probable — there will be a chance of new players appearing in the case and they may demand to toughen sanctions instead of easing them." "You all are well aware of the opinion of many sides, which expressed their dissatisfaction with the WADA decision," he said. "This is why they will have the right to enter the case and, based on the whole doping story that we currently have, to request tougher sanctions. We speak here about a possible ban of all our athletes from major international competitions." Earlier this month, WADA Vice President Linda Helleland expressed her dissatisfaction with the list of proposed WADA sanctions as she had been insisting on the so-called blanket ban for Russian athletes. Her position found the support of a number of Western anti-doping bodies and some sports organizations.

Read also WADA’s vice president says insisted on tougher sanctions against Russian sports