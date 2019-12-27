RUSADA chief notifies WADA he disagrees with anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yury Ganus has notified the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that he disagrees with sanctions against Russian sports.
Participants of the RUSADA General Meeting on December 24 approved a recommendation of the agency’s Supervisory Board to issue a disagreement to sanctions against Russian sports proposed by WADA. RUSADA needed to send this notification to WADA by December 30. Now WADA will take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).
"The notification has just been sent," Ganus told TASS. The package of documents includes a notification letter approved by the Supervisory Board, a letter from the RUSADA Director General, a translated protocol of the Board of Founders and a letter of an ethics officer.
On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) unanimously approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years. The sanctions won’t enter into force until a CAS verdict.