RUSADA chief notifies WADA he disagrees with anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yury Ganus has notified the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that he disagrees with sanctions against Russian sports.

Participants of the RUSADA General Meeting on December 24 approved a recommendation of the agency’s Supervisory Board to issue a disagreement to sanctions against Russian sports proposed by WADA. RUSADA needed to send this notification to WADA by December 30. Now WADA will take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).