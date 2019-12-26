Russia’s Robert Shwartzman sets the aim to win FIA 2020 Formula 2 Championship

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s rising auto racing star Robert Shwartzman told TASS on Thursday he was aiming for high results in Formula 2 right from the start of the season next year and views his new teammate Mick Schumacher as an ordinary opponent on the track.

"There is not much time left before the start of the Formula 2 season, but I want to be one of the fastest drivers immediately after the launch of the season and without making mistakes at all," Shwartzman, 20, said in an interview with TASS.

"Perhaps, I will not be able to show super tempo in the beginning in order to make comfortable wins, but I will certainly have to race to win points," he continued.

"I am sure that I will be progressing through the season and these points will play a very significant role by the end of the [2020 F2 World] Championship," Shwartzman added.

In late September, Shwartzman finished second at his home Grand Prix in the Russian resort city of Sochi securing his overall win in the 2019 Formula 3 Championship and moved on to race for F2 series starting in 2020. He will be racing next year in FIA Formula 2 Championship for Team Prema and his partner will be German racer Mick Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary F1’s seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, is the winner of 2018 Formula 3 series and racing in F2 series this year for Team Prema he finished 12th in the overall standings. Schumacher stated later this year that his ambition was to win the Formula 2 World Championship in 2020.

"In my opinion, he has not changed a lot since his time racing in Formula 3 series," Shwartzman said. "He is still the same."

Both Shwartzman and Schumacher raced against each other in 2018 FIA F3 series with Schumacher winning the championship that year and Shwartzman taking third place in the overall standings.

"He [Schumacher] is now my teammate and my opponent," the Russian racer continued. "We will be definitely fighting not only for the Formula 2 World Champion’s crown, but for our future place in Formula 1 as well."

"He is a very strong pilot, but for me he is simply my opponent, just like the rest of them," Shwarzman added.

In October 2017, Shwartzman became the first Russian to enter the Ferrari Driver Academy at the age of 18 joining trainees Giuliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong, Enzo Fittipaldi, Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc and Guan Yu Zhou.