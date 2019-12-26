Russia’s Foreign and Sports Ministries closely work to protect national athletes’ rights

"We maintain close cooperation with all Russian ministries and state departments, particularly with the Sports Ministry, in regard to international law steps, which we must take in order to protect the rights of Russian athletes," Zakharova told journalists.

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is in close cooperation with all national ministries regarding the protection of national athletes’ rights in view of the recently proposed sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

Participants in the RUSADA General Meeting this week on Tuesday approved unanimously a recommendation of the agency’s Supervisory Board to issue a disagreement to sanctions against Russian sports proposed by WADA.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the organization’s Code based on inconsistencies found in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.