Olympic Champ Prokhorov says it is fascinating to play hockey in one team with Putin

Prokhorov played in one team with Putin in the pre-New Year game of the Night Ice Hockey League, which was held late on Wednesday at the ice rink on Moscow’s iconic Red Square. Putin’s team also included Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian ice hockey legends Pavel Bure, Valery Kamensky and Sergei Fyodorov.

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Playing ice hockey in one team with Russian President Vladimir Putin is ‘always a great honor’ and fascinating, Vitaly Prokhorov, a vice president of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and Russia’s 1992 Olympic champion in ice hockey, told TASS on Thursday.

Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, Governor of the Tula Region Alexei Dyumin, businessmen Gennady Timchenko, Vladimir Potanin and Roman Rotenberg, as well as world-famous jazz musician Igor Butman defended the team against the Russian president and eventually lost 5-8.

"Playing in one team with the president is always a great honor and very interesting," Prokhorov, who also celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, said in an interview with TASS.

"He [Putin] is always goal-oriented, plays at the spearhead of an attack, pays no attention at all to exterior factors, he is deep in the game, giving all of himself to it," Prokhorov continued. "As he says, the most important in the first years [of playing ice hockey] was not trying to score but to become firm skating on the ice."

"He was improving with each year and he is good at it considering the time he has for trainings," Prokhorov said. "Moreover, he combines teamwork and leader qualities."

The Night Ice Hockey League was established at Putin’s initiative several years ago. Hockey enthusiasts started gathering at sports stadiums during their spare time, usually late in the evening (hence the league’s name) to play their favorite game just for fun.

Renowned Soviet and Russian hockey stars joined the initiative to help arrange for regular bouts involving amateur teams across Russia in a national tournament.

Russian President Putin first appeared on the ice, playing hockey in 2012, just several hours after his inauguration as part of the traditional Night Ice Hockey League.

He has regularly played at this annual event since then and during the match of the Night Ice Hockey League on December 29, 2018 on Moscow’s Red Square. Putin scored an opening goal that led to his team’s 14-10 win over the opponents.

In February, Putin appeared playing ice hockey again at the Shayba Arena in the Russian resort city of Sochi, where he was joined in the match by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The 67-year-old Russian president, known for his avid support of cultivating sports in Russia, has a black belt in judo and he regularly practices.