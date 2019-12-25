Putin’s team wins 8:5 in ice hockey match on Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The team of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu won 8:5 in a Night Hockey League match played on Moscow’s Red Square on Wednesday night.

Putin scored more than half of his team’s goals.

The Russian leader wore his customary red ice hockey jersey, sporting number 11. Putin’s team included Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as legendary veterans and former NHL stars: Pavel Bure, Valeri Kamensky, Sergei Fedorov, Alexei Kasatonov and others. Their opponents, wearing white jerseys, include Tula governor Alexei Dyumin, businessmen Gennady Timchenko, Vladimir Potanin and Roman Rotenberg, jazz saxophonist Igor Butman, Moscow Region governor Andrei Vorobyev and others.

During the intermission, Putin had tea with other participants.

After the game, he made a traditional photograph with players from both teams.

The Night Ice Hockey League was established at Putin’s initiative several years ago. Hockey enthusiasts started gathering at sports stadiums during their spare time, usually late in the evening (hence the league’s name) to play their favorite game just for fun. Renowned Soviet and Russian hockey stars joined the initiative to help arrange for regular bouts involving amateur teams across Russia in a national tournament.

The Russian leader first appeared on the ice playing hockey in 2012, just several hours after his inauguration. He has played regularly since then at this annual event, and during the most recent match of the Night Ice Hockey League on December 29, 2018, on Moscow’s Red Square Putin scored an opening goal that led his team to 14-10 win over the opponents.

The GUM artificial ice rink on the Red Square was unveiled in late November and will be open until March 1, 2020. Its area is about 3,000 square meters, enough to house up to 450 skaters simultaneously.