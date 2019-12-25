Zagitova to join national team for figure skating gala performance in Moscow next March

Less than two weeks ago the 17-year-old Russian figure skater announced her decision to take a break in her career for an indefinite period of time. RFSF President Alexander Gorshkov said commenting on the news that a place in the Russian national team of figure skaters remained reserved for Zagitova.

KRASNOYARSK, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s 2018 Olympic Champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova will participate in the national figure skating team’s gala performance on March 29 in Moscow, Alexander Kogan, the director general of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF), said on Wednesday.

"We are holding a special event after the end of the season and it will be a gala performance, which we dubbed ‘Russia, Forward’," Kogan said speaking at a news conference in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.

"We are inviting everyone to come to Meagsport Sport Palace in Moscow on March 29 [2020]," he continued.

The almost 14,000-seat capacity Megasport Sport Palace in the northwest of Moscow was commissioned in 2006 to host basketball and ice hockey matches. The new sports facility was inaugurated with hosting the games of the 2007 Men’s Ice Hockey Championships.

"The participants in the gala event are all from the Russian national team - Zagitova, Yevgeniya Medvedeva, Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva, Alyona Kostornaya," Kogan said. "On the whole, anyone you can name. Everyone is invited to attend this event."

Zagitova currently tops the ISU (International Skating Union) list of the world’s best female figure skaters of the 2019/2020 season packing 4,702 points. She is followed by Japanese figure skaters Rika Kihira (4,035 points) and Satoko Miyahara (3,839 points) in second and third places respectively.

During the previous season Zagitova earned 2,620 points having won the gold of the 2019 ISU World Championship in Japan’s Saitama as well as the silver of the European Championship and the silver of the ISU Grand Prix.

In addition to the gold of the 2019 ISU World Championship, Zagitova was the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics gold medalist in singles and the silver medalist in the team event.

Zagitova is the first Russian female figure skater to win all awards in ladies singles competitions as she is also the winner of the 2018 European Championships in Moscow and the gold medalist of the 2017-2018 Grand Prix Final in Nagoya.