CAS hearings on WADA sanctions against Russia may last until 2020 Olympics, says official

"The question about the timeframe of the appeal can be answered by lawyers, who will be representing our interests in CAS," the ROC president continued. "There are preconditions indicating that the whole story would be over either on the brink of the [2020] Olympics or after the Games."

"Regulations do not state in particular the timeframe for WADA to turn to CAS, but the previous experience shows that it should take the period of between one and two weeks," Pozdnyakov told journalists.

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Court hearings on Russia’s appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) may last until the opening of the 2020 Olympics, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Tuesday.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9.

"It will take approximately three months after the appointment of CAS arbitrators before the verdict is announced," the ROC president added.

Today, members of the ROC Executive Committee unanimously supported a decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Supervisory Board to appeal against a slew of sanctions proposed by WADA against Russian sports.

ROC President Pozdnyakov stated earlier in the day that the Executive Committee upheld a decision on the organization’s participation as a third party in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of WADA’s proposed sanctions.

Last Thursday, the RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments over this four-year period.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the organization’s Code based on inconsistencies found in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.