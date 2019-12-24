Swiss lawyer Ramoni to represent ROC interests before CAS

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Swiss lawyer Claude Ramoni will defend the interests of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"ROC and RUSADA [the Russian Anti-Doping Agency — TASS] will be represented by different legal firms," Pozdnyakov said. "The Executive Committee of ROC has made a decision today to select attorney Ramoni from Switzerland as such a representative," he added.

The Executive Committee of the Russian Olympic Committee has upheld the decision on the organization’s participation as a third party in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of proposed sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov informed earlier on Tuesday.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.