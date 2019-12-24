Schellenberg Wittmer to represent RUSADA interests in CAS process on WADA sanctions

"Schellenberg Wittmer will represent the interests of RUSADA before CAS," Pozdnyakov said.

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Swiss-based legal firm Schellenberg Wittmer will represent the interests of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) during trial of the case on sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters on Tuesday.

On December 19, the Supervisory Board of RUSADA recommended the general meeting of its members to disagree with WADA sanctions. A formal notice of disagreement with decisions made will be sent to WADA on December 27.

Schellenberg Wittmer was founded in 2000. The firm earlier provided legal support to many Russian athletes.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.