Russian Paralympic Committee to act as third party in CAS hearing of WADA sanctions

"The decision was made to join the hearings between WADA and RUSADA [the Russian Anti-Doping Agency] as an interested party [the third party] in line with regulations and timeframe stipulated by the World Anti-Doping Code and the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories [ISCCS]," the statement added.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has made this decision since the decisions of WADA have a direct impact on the rights and interests of the Russian Paralympic Committee and its representatives," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) will act as a third party in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of proposed sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, the RPC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Members of the RPC Executive Committee upheld earlier in the day a decision of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to appeal against a slew of sanctions proposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

Last Thursday, the RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the organization’s Code based on inconsistencies found in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.