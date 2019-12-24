Russian Paralympic Committee upholds RUSADA’s recommendation to appeal WADA’s sanctions

RUSADA to provide WADA with its official disagreement in 10-15 days, says official

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Members of the Executive Committee of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) have upheld a decision of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to appeal against a slew of sanctions proposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, the RPC press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has made a decision to uphold a decision of the RUSADA Supervisory Board as of December 19, 2019 on its disagreement with the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency Executive Committee as of December 9, 2019," the statement reads.