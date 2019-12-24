Russian athletes must go to 2020 Games in Tokyo under national flag, says Olympic official

"We [ROC] will do everything we can to make sure that our athletes will participate in the Olympics in Japan under the Russian national flag," he added.

"I believe that Russian athletes must travel to Tokyo for the Games as a team formed by the National Olympic Committee in line with the Olympic Charter," Pozdnyakov stated during a session of the ROC Executive Committee in Moscow on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will do everything possible to make sure that Russian athletes will be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo under the national flag, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Tuesday.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the four-year period.

Last Thursday, the RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the organization’s Code based on inconsistencies found in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.