Spartak Moscow FC became the best among the football clubs from Russia in the Top-100 as it has been ranked 34th with 111 points. CSKA Moscow FC is 45th with 92 points, Zenit St. Petersburg 57th with 70 points and Lokomotiv Moscow FC is ranked as 97th with 36 points.

According to the statement from UEFA’s press service, the Top-100 ranking of the European clubs between 1955 and 2019 was based "on theoretical points total — two points win, one point draw, results after extra time count, all matches that went to penalties count as draw."

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has listed four Russian football clubs among the Top-100 of all-time best clubs of the Champions League, UEFA’s press service said in a statement on Monday.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and winner of other numerous awards and trophies.

Spain’s Real Madrid FC tops the list of UEFA’s all-time Champions League Top-100 with an impressive score of 600 points.

"When it comes to Europe's top club competition, Real Madrid are some way out in front: as well as having won the most trophies, they have played, won, drawn and lost more games than any other side, as well as scoring and conceding more goals," the3 statement from UEAF reads.

"They [Real Madrid] have played in 50 editions of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League in total - 11 more than their closest rivals Benfica - and their total of 437 games in the elite competition is fully 90 more than the second-ranked team, Bayern Munich," the statement added.

Germany’s FC Bayern Munich is ranked second with 474 points after Real Madrid and another Spanish club, FC Barcelona, is ranked third with 446 points.

The rest of the Top-10 after the leading trio are: England’s Manchester United (4th with 374 points); Italy’s Juventus (5th with 349 points); Italy’s AC Milan (6th with 314 points); England’s Liverpool (7th with 289 points); Portugal’s Benfica (8th with 287 points); Portugal’s Porto (9th with 277 points); and Dutch football club Ajax in 10th place with 266 points.