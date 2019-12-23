Russian chess chief hopes one of three national players wins Candidates Tournament

A list of the qualified players for the tournament has been made public recently and among them are three Russian chess players, namely Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk and Kirill Alekseenko.

The 2020 Candidates Tournament, which will decide who of the world’s top eight grandmasters will win the right to face reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, is scheduled to be held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between March 15 and April 5, 2020.

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Andrey Filatov, the president of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF), told TASS on Monday he hoped that one of the three Russian players, participating in the 2020 Candidates Tournament, would win the tournament.

"Russia will be represented at the [2020] Candidates Tournament by three players," Filatov said in an interview with TASS. "They all have deserved their place on the grid and we will be supporting each of them."

"We hope that one of them [of Russian chess players] will eventually win the right to face Carlsen," Filatov continued.

"Nepomniachtchi is currently enjoying the longest winning streak in his career," Filatov stated. "He had only one chance to qualify [for the 2020 Candidates Tournament] and it was via the FIDE Grand Prix Series in Jerusalem, and he used that chance beating his main rival."

On Sunday, Russia’s Nepomniachtchi finished his second match against China’s Wei Yi with a draw and qualified for the Candidates Tournament. Playing black the previous day, the Russian defeated his Chinese opponent.

The other chess players, who have qualified for the 2020 Candidates Tournament, are Fabiano Caruana of the United States, Azerbaijan’s Teimour Radjabov, Ding Liren and Wang Hao, who are both from China.