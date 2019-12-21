Russian boxer Levedev loses to South Africa’s Mchunu after yearlong break

KRASNOYARSK, December 21. /TASS/. Russian boxer Denis Lebedev, a former IBF/WBA/WBC cruiserweight champion, lost his first fight after a yearlong break and failed to win the silver belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the cruiserweight category (under 90.71 kg).

Lebedev lost by points to South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu in the 12-round fight in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on Saturday.

The judges were unanimous - 119-108, 120-107, 115-112 - in their decision to give the victory to the South African boxer.

Lebedev, 40, is a former IBF/WBA/WBC cruiserweight champion and has a record of 32 wins (23 by KOs) and three defeats. He last fought in November 2018 defeating Mike Wilson of the United States in Monte Carlo. In July, Lebedev made a surprise announcement on wrapping up his boxing career, but later decided to return to the ring.

South Africa’s 31-year-old Thabiso ‘The Rock’ Mchunu boasts a record of 22 wins (13 by KOs) and five defeats (three by KOs).