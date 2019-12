MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The International Luge Federation (FIL) continues preparations for the 2020 World Championship in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, since the sanctions slapped by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Russia are yet to be legally enforced, the FIL press office said on Saturday.

Sochi will host the 2020 FIL World Championship on February 14-16.