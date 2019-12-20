Russian boxer Lebedev says had to lose 13 kg for fight against Thabiso Mchunu

KRASNOYARSK, December 20. /TASS/. Russian boxer Denis Lebedev said on Friday he had to cut almost 13 kilograms of his weight to be in shape for the bout against Thabiso Mchunu of South Africa.

"Yes, I had to cut down about 12-13 kilograms," Lebedev told journalists after the weighing procedure. "However, I had more weight to lose in the past. But, as you have noticed, there is not a sign of fatigue or nervousness in my eyes. Everything is okay and under control."

The fight for the silver title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the cruiserweight category (under 90.71 kg) between Lebedev and Mchunu will be held on December 21 in Russia’s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.