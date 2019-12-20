Russian boxer Lebedev says had to lose 13 kg for fight against Thabiso Mchunu

KRASNOYARSK, December 20. /TASS/. Russian boxer Denis Lebedev said on Friday he had to cut almost 13 kilograms of his weight to be in shape for the bout against Thabiso Mchunu of South Africa.
"Yes, I had to cut down about 12-13 kilograms," Lebedev told journalists after the weighing procedure. "However, I had more weight to lose in the past. But, as you have noticed, there is not a sign of fatigue or nervousness in my eyes. Everything is okay and under control."
The fight for the silver title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the cruiserweight category (under 90.71 kg) between Lebedev and Mchunu will be held on December 21 in Russia’s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.
Both fighters underwent the required weighing procedure on Friday and the Russian boxer showed a result of 90.5 kilograms, while his opponent Mchunu turned out to be 90.6 kilograms heavy.
Two days ago, Lebedev told TASS that he viewed Mchunu as a very dangerous opponent, because "He is fast, nimble and flexible." The Russian boxer added, though, "I am not a gift either."
Lebedev, 40, is a former IBF/WBA/WBC cruiserweight champion and has a record of 32 wins (23 by KOs) and two defeats. He last fought in November 2018 routing Mike Wilson of the United States in Monte Carlo.
In July, Lebedev made a surprise announcement on wrapping up his boxing career, but later decided to return to the ring.
South Africa’s 31-year-old Thabiso ‘The Rock’ Mchunu boasts a record of 21 wins (13 by KOs) and five defeats (three by KOs).