Russian national football team’s ex-coach Slutsky takes charge of Rubin FC

KAZAN, December 19. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, a former head coach of the Russian national football team, has signed a five-year contract to manage Russian football club Rubin, the club’s press service announced on Thursday.

"Leonid Slutsky took the post of the head coach of Rubin football club," the press service stated adding that his contract with the club from the Russian city of Kazan was signed for a period of five years.

The previous head coach of Rubin FC, Roman Sharonov, officially parted with the football club on December 16.

Before joining Rubin FC, Slutsky, 48, managed Dutch football club Vitesse, which he left last month. Having signed a contract with Vitesse FC early last year, Slutsky became the first Russian ever to take over a Dutch football club as the head coach.

Slutsky was the head coach of the Russian national football squad between August 2015 and July 2016 managing to guide the team through the qualifying matches to the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup in France. He resigned from the post after his team failed to clear the group stage of the European football championship that year.

Between October 2009 and December 2016, Slutsky was the head coach of CSKA Moscow football club. The club won under his management three Russian championships, was the two-time winner of the Russia Cup and Russia Super Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the 2009/2010 UEFA Champions League.

In June 2017, Slutsky signed a contract with Hull City FC, becoming the first Russian head coach to manage a football club in England. However, the contract was terminated in December upon a mutual consent of both sides as the club ran a poor series of seven matches without a victory in the Championship and dropped low in the standings.