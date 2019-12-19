RUSADA to provide WADA with its official disagreement in 10-15 days, says official

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. In 10-15 days, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will provide the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) with an official disagreement against the decision of the global organization on sanctions in regard to Russian sports, Alexander Ivlev, the head of the RUSADA Supervisory Council, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended the agency’s Board of Founders to disagree with WADA sanctions against Russian sports and to turn this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

"I believe it will happen in 10 or 15 days," Ivlev told journalists. "After that the ball will be in the court of WADA and the situation will be developing within the legal boundaries."