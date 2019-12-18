Russian snowboarder Avtaneev gets 2-year suspension for violating anti-doping rules

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian snowboarder Nikita Avtaneev, who competes in halfpipe disciplines, has been disqualified for a two-year period for violations of anti-doping regulations, Denis Tikhomirov, the president of the Russian Snowboarding Federation (RSF), told TASS on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Russian snowboarder was suspended for his failure to turn up at three required out-of-competition doping tests within a period of 12 months.

"A decision on Avtaneev’s suspension was made on October 29," Tikhomirov said. "He had three flags in ADAMS [Anti-Doping Administration & Management System] database as he failed to provide information about his whereabouts."

Avtaneev is the winner of the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, the winner of the European Cup stages, the two-time champion of Russia (2013 and 2014). He also competed for his country at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.