Russian runner Minigaleyev slapped with 4-year ban over violations of anti-doping rules

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s long-distance runner Ilnaz Minigaleyev has been disqualified for a period of four years after he was found guilty of violating anti-doping regulations, the press service of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) reported on Monday.
According to the press service, a decision on the suspension of the 24-year-old track and fielder, who specializes in 1,500m, 3,000m and 5,000m, was based on a recommendation from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).
Mingaleyev was found guilty of breaching Provision 2.3 of the All-Russia Anti-Doping Rules, which means that he either refused or failed to turn up at required doping test procedures.
The athlete's suspension begins on September 19, 2019.