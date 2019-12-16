KHL’s CSKA-Kunlun match relocated to Moscow due to Chinese New Year

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) between hockey clubs CSKA Moscow and China’s Kunlun Red Star, which was initially scheduled to be played in Beijing on February 2, has been relocated to Moscow, KHL’s press service reported on Monday.

The venue of the match was changed after Kunlun HC had notified the KHL administration that the Chinese authorities stated it would be impossible to organize mass sports tournaments in the country during the festivities of Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated between January 25 and February 2, 2020. CSKA Moscow HC agreed for the change of the venue.

The match will be played on February 2 at the 5,600-seat capacity CSKA Ice Palace in Moscow beginning at 5:00 p.m. local time and Kunlun will be the host of that match.

This season’s first meeting between CSKA and Kunlun hockey clubs is scheduled for January 10 and will be played at the 12,100-seat capacity CSKA Arena.

CSKA Moscow HC is currently 2nd in its West Conference (51 points after 35 games) and Kunlun Red Star HC is ranked 9th at the moment in its East Conference (41 points after 37 games).

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and currently lists 24 professional ice hockey clubs from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia.

International experts deem the KHL as the premier ice hockey league in Europe and Asia ranking it as the world’s second most important right on the heels of the US-based NHL (National Hockey League).

KHL President Dmitry Chernyshenko announced in September that the league chalked up 3.6 billion rubles (over $54.8 million) in revenue for the 2018/2019 season.