Heraldic Council chief suggests Olympic flag for Russian team

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Russian athletes can perform at major international competitions under a special Olympic flag, while the Heraldic Council under the Russian president is ready to take part in designing it, council’s chief Georgy Vilinbakhov said in an interview uploaded to the website of NTV television on Monday.

Depriving athletes of a possibility to see the flag of their country and hear its anthem at major international competitions is "a hurt to prestige and pride, it is a slap in the face," he said.

"However, solutions can be found everywhere. We are ready to offer professional assistance in this regard, if a Russian Olympic flag were officially approved. Why can’t we have an Olympic flag that would be carried either with the state flag or alone, to identify the team of our state, instead of the international flag with five rings?" Vilinbakhov said.

"This flag could feature what the sports clothes of our first Olympic athletes back in the Russian Empire featured - a black double-headed eagle against the white background," the head of the Heraldic Council added.

The WADA Executive Committee ruled on December 9 that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted in the four-year period any major international sports tournament. Athletes will not be allowed to compete under the Russian flag. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.