Sweden’s 2018 Olympic Biathlon Champ Samuelsson opposes calls for Russia’s ‘blanket ban’

HOCHFILZEN /Austria/, December 16. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. Sweden’s 2018 Olympic champion in biathlon Sebastian Samuelsson told TASS on Monday he disagrees with calls for a complete ban of Russian athletes from all international tournaments.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on December 9 the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.
WADA Vice President Linda Helleland was dissatisfied with the list of proposed sanctions as she had been insisting on the so-called blanket ban for Russian athletes. Her position found the support of a number of Western anti-doping bodies and some sports organizations.
"I can understand why people make that demand," Samuelsson said in an interview with TASS. "In my opinion, they think Russia has not showed yet that they want to be better than before. Then you manipulated with the data [of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory] and then you showed that we haven’t been any better."
"But for me it is really hard to say this, as I want Russia to be a part of sport because it’s a really big nation, and as for me — I cannot say that you cannot compete," the 22-year-old biathlete commented.
Samuelson, who won the gold in 4x7.5km relay and silver 12.5km pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang, revealed that he was glad that WADA left an option for clean Russian athletes to participate in international tournaments under the so-called neutral status.
"I think it is good that this option and alternative is there, but you have to be really clear of what the criteria should be so that they are tough in this…," he noted. "It is really hard because you know that some people are cheating, you don’t know who, and it’s not only Russians, there are other people too. I think it’s a really strange and sad situation."
Asked whether he agrees with the decisions made by the WADA Executive Committee last week, Samuelsson said: "In some ways I do, in some ways I don’t."
"First of all, you have to understand that this is a very tough situation for all athletes, the Russians too," he continued. "I feel really sorry for my Russian colleagues that they don’t know if they will compete in Antholz. This must be a really sad situation for them."
"But on the other hand, you have to understand all values of athletes. We want clean competitions," Samuelsson pointed out. "Sometimes it is hard to trust the Russian athletes because of what you have seen in Sochi [at the 2014 Olympics], and after that."
"I think that when you saw that the Lab data in Moscow was manipulated, you get shocked and sad again thinking ‘what is happening, why they are never learning that they cannot do this kind of things?’ I think it is a sad situation for all athletes," the Swedish biathlete stated.
The WADA ExCo also ruled on December 9 that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.
On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.
The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the Code of the organization based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.