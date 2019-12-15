Russian Olympic figure skating champion Zagitova says no thoughts of ending career

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova announced on Sunday on her Instagram page that she has not had any thoughts of ending her career.

On Friday, Zagitova, 17, announced her decision to take a break from competitions.

"After the broadcast on Channel One, I have received many questions about my interview and about ending my career," Zagitova said. "I was very worried and I was not really able to send a clear message. I’m not even thinking about any "departure" or "ending [my career]." As an athlete, who has secured all possible top spots, I want to win the highest place on a pedestal. And to achieve this goal I have to train harder and harder."

"I’m still part of the Russian team and I can still compete for my country at international competitions," the athlete said. "I’ll continue my path in figure skating with the support of my coaches."

In addition to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics gold medal in singles and the silver medal in the team event, Zagitova is the winner of the 2019 ISU World Championship. She became the first Russian female figure skater to win all awards in top ladies singles competitions as she is also the winner of the 2018 European Championships in Moscow and the gold medalist of the 2017-2018 Grand Prix Final in Nagoya.

During this season, Zagitova was second at the Grand Prix event in France and third - in Japan, but finished sixth in the Grand Prix Final.