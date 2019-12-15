Russians became third at a stage of Luge World Cup in Canada

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russians Vsevolod Kashkin and Konstantin Korshunov placed third in the doubles competition at the stage of the Luge World Cup in Whistler, Canada.

By the sum of two attempts, the Russians showed the time 1 minute 16.878 seconds, losing 0.234 seconds to the winners.

The German sled of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the race in 1 minute, 16.644 seconds. Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finished second (lagging 0.059 seconds).

Russia’s Vladislav Yuzhakov and Yuri Prokhorov placed seventh (+0.429), Alexander Denisiev and Vladislav Antonov finished eighth (+0.452).

At the stage in Whistler, which is the third stage in the 2019/20 season, the Russians won the fourth set of medals. Earlier, Russia’s Roman Repilov and Tatyana Ivanova won personal competitions among men and women respectively. Also, ictoria Demchenko won the bronze in women's competitions.