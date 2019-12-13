Russia to bid for hosting 2027 World Rugby Cup despite WADA decision, says sports official

"Speaking about our plans to bid for the World [Rugby] Cup, we hope that this decision [of WADA] will not affect us," Artemyev told journalists. "However, any decision may follow."

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Rugby Federation (RRF) plans to proceed with its plan of submitting a bid to organize the 2027 World Rugby Cup in Russia despite recent decisions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Igor Artemyev, the CEO of the RRF High Council, said on Friday.

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on December 9 the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for the period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted in the four-year period any major international sports tournament. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

"We have a strong competition and three bids have been already submitted," Artemyev continued. "Our task is to submit an initial bid as soon as possible and this is what we will do."

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October, Artemyev voiced plans about Russia submitting a bid to host the global rugby championship and the president said he had nothing against it.

The Rugby World Cup is held once every four years since 1987 and Russia has never hosted this international tournament. The 2019 World Rugby Cup tournament is being hosted by 12 cities across Japan between September 20 and November 2 and the 2023 World Rugby Cup will be hosted by France.

Russia has qualified for this year’s World Rugby Cup in Japan and was drawn into Group A alongside with the teams from Ireland, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.

However, the Russian team lost all of its four group stage matches, namely 10-30 to Japan, 9-34 to Samoa, 0-35 to Ireland, 0-61 to Scotland and finished in the last place of its Group A with zero points.

Russia qualified for the Rugby World Cup series for the first time ever in 2011. The 2011 Rugby World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Russia did not clear the group stage losing all matches.

The national rugby squad missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, as it did not qualify for the global competition.