Khabib Nurmagomedov: Fighting with US boxer Mayweather under boxing rules ‘will be tough’

Khabib’s father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS last month that a bout between his son and Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50 wins in 50 bouts, 27 KOs) was a possibility. According to earlier media reports, Mayweather was planning a fight next year against one of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters.

KRASNODAR, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told TASS on Friday it would have been tough for him if he fought against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. under the rules of boxing.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to defend his UFC title vs. Tony Ferguson in Brooklyn in April

"I have already signed a contract for my next fight in April and at the moment I am not thinking either of boxing or of Mayweather," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz announced on November 26 that the Russian fighter signed a contract to fight American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, 2020. US fighter Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, 35, has a record of 25 wins (12 by KOs, eight by submission and five by decision) and three defeats.

"I have a very serious opponent [Tony Ferguson], I need to overcome this challenge and then we will see," Khabib continued speaking about a possible fight with Mayweather.

"Boxing is his [Mayweather’s] sport and he has devoted all his life to this sport," Khabib said. "Today, he is the best in this sport with 50 wins in 50 fights."

"What can I say - he is the one of the greatest boxers of all time. This is why it will be tough fighting against him under the rules of boxing," the Russian fighter added.

In early September, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 31-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas in October 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against famous Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor.