Russian Football Union suspends CSKA Moscow FC President Giner for three months

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) Ethics Committee ruled on Friday to suspend Yevgeny Giner, the president of CSKA Moscow football club, for three months from all football-related activities.

The suspension was issued for Giner’s acrimonious remarks, which were addressed to Alexander Egorov, the head of the RFU Department of Refereeing and Inspections.

Giner was also slapped with a one-year provisional suspension from all football-related activities and was ordered to pay a fine of one million rubles (over $16,000).

The decision of the RFU Ethics Committee in regard to Giner comes into force starting from December 13, 2019.

"An appeal can be submitted within a three-day period after the decision was announced," RFU Ethics Committee Chairman Semyon Andreyev said after the committee’s session in Moscow on Friday.

"Yevgeny [Giner] was present at the beginning of the committee’s session, but unfortunately he left before the decision was voiced," Andreyev added.

CKA Moscow played on December 7 against Krasnodar FC as part of the 19th round of the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) Championship. The match ended with 1-1 draw and, speaking to journalists after the game, Giner was making acrimonious remarks addressed to Egorov as he was dissatisfied with the refereeing during that match.

CSKA Moscow FC is currently 4th in the RPL Championship’s standings after 19 rounds. The next round of the championship is scheduled for March 2020.