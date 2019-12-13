Russian speed skaters win gold in men’s sprint at ISU World Cup in Nagano

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian speed skaters raced to win gold on Friday in men’s team sprint event during the fourth round of the 2019/2020 ISU (International Skating Union) Speed Skating World Cup, hosted by Japan’s Nagano on December 13-15.

Russia’s team of Pavel Kulizhnikov, Ruslan Murashov, Viktor Mushtakov and Artyom Arefyev clocked the distance in 1 minute 20.139 seconds to pack the gold.

The Japanese team of Takuro Oda, Yuma Murakami, Tatsuya Shinhama and Masaya Yamada finished 0.70 seconds behind the winners to take the silver.

Canada’s Alex Boisvert-Lacroix, Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, David La Rue and Tyson Langelaar finished third to pack the bronze.

The 2019/2020 ISU Speed Skating World Cup is a series of six international competitions, which are held in different countries between November 2019 and March 2020.