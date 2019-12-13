Kremlin does not discuss idea of holding games alternative to Olympics in Russia

- Deputy PM hopes Russia will host 2023 IIHF World Championship despite WADA ban
MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian presidential administration does not discuss the idea of holding sports tournaments alternative to the Olympic Games in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"This is a question to our sports authorities," he said when asked whether such games could be held in Russia. "This issue is not discussed in the Kremlin."
Peskov was asked to comment on remarks by Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko who said that Russia was capable of holding its own alternative games in the wake of WADA’s decision to strip Russia of the right to compete in major international sports tournaments, including Olympic Games.
"I cannot comment on Valentina Ivanovna’s statements," he said. "Valentina Ivanovna [Matviyenko] has repeatedly highlighted the need to advocate for our interests as well as safeguard our athletes’ interests, and this is the cornerstone of our stance."
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.
The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament over the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.
The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has the right to appeal WADA’s ruling within 21 days.