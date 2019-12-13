Kremlin does not discuss idea of holding games alternative to Olympics in Russia

The world’s governing anti-doping body suspended Russia’s right to participate in major sports events as well as to host and bid for hosting world championships over a four-year period

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian presidential administration does not discuss the idea of holding sports tournaments alternative to the Olympic Games in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This is a question to our sports authorities," he said when asked whether such games could be held in Russia. "This issue is not discussed in the Kremlin."

Peskov was asked to comment on remarks by Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko who said that Russia was capable of holding its own alternative games in the wake of WADA’s decision to strip Russia of the right to compete in major international sports tournaments, including Olympic Games. "I cannot comment on Valentina Ivanovna’s statements," he said. "Valentina Ivanovna [Matviyenko] has repeatedly highlighted the need to advocate for our interests as well as safeguard our athletes’ interests, and this is the cornerstone of our stance." Ban on Russian sports