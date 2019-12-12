Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin says ‘no plans to wrap up sports career’

Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw last Saturday in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114. The current WBA Heavyweight World Champion is Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin reiterated to TASS on Thursday that he had no plans of wrapping up with his boxing career and already eyes a rematch with US heavyweight Michael Hunter.

"I still have the passion and I love boxing," Povetkin, 40, said in an interview with TASS. "My eyes are shining and there are no doubts about it at all. However, as soon as I feel some reluctance or laziness I will quit. So far, everything is normal and there were no thoughts about wrapping up my career."

"However, it can happen anytime - wham and it is all over," he said. "I thought about retiring after the 2004 Olympics, but I keep boxing although so many years have passed already."

Povetkin also said he was hoping for a rematch with Hunter of the United States next year and knows how to defeat him.

Before taking on Povetkin last Saturday, US boxer Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter, 31, held his previous bout on September 13, when he defeated upon a unanimous judges’ decision Sergey Kuzmin of Russia. The American boxer has now a record of 18 wins (12 by KOs), one defeat and draw.

Povetkin celebrated his 40th birthday on September 2, two days after his win over Hughie Fury. Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and then he announced that he was "not thinking about wrapping up with sports career."

On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for a medical assistance after the match.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 35 wins (24 KOs), two defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer is also the gold medalist of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.